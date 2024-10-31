Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.