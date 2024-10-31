ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 269.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.