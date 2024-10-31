Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Exor Price Performance
EXXRF traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.60. 2,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577. Exor has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83.
About Exor
