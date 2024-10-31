Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Exor Price Performance

EXXRF traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.60. 2,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577. Exor has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83.

About Exor

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

