Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.74. 1,525,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $184.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

