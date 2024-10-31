Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 3,184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,504.0 days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

FBGGF stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Fabege AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

