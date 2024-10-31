Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 3,184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,504.0 days.
Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance
FBGGF stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Fabege AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.
Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fabege AB (publ)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Big Buybacks Announced: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Banking On
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.