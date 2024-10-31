Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Signal has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Signal Company Profile

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

