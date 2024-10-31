Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.89 and traded as low as C$6.40. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 1,125 shares changing hands.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.78. The stock has a market cap of C$171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.25.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6037736 EPS for the current year.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
