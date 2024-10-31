Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 258 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $307.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.63 and a 200 day moving average of $307.82. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 580.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

