Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $284,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $294.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.