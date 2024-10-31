Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

