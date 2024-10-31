Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE WRB opened at $58.02 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

