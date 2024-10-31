Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Atmos Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 364,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,606,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $132.99 and a one year high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

