Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 651 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 269.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,316.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,740. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
