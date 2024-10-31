Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

TMUS opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.29 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

