Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,622,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $394.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $264.55 and a 12-month high of $397.18. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.