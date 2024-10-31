Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $270.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $196.65 and a 1 year high of $274.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average of $255.35. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

