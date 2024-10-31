Fiducient Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $265.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $196.48 and a one year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

