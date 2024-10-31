Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

