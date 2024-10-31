Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 272.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $53.71 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

