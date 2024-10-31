Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 609,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

