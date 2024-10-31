Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,220 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $66.08 and a 12-month high of $98.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

