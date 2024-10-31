Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 170 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB opened at $107.02 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.