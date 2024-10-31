Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 288,111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

