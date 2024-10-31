Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 310 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

