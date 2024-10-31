Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 483 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $385.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $259.37 and a 12-month high of $388.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

