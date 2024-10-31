First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS FREVS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.