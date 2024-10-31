First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS FREVS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
