First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FTHY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.
