First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTHY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 17,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,250. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,250. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen acquired 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $66,424.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,224. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.