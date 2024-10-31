First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 20.91% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

