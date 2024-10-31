FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

