FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

FMC Stock Up 10.7 %

FMC opened at $66.62 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

