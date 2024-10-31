Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 47.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

AVAV stock opened at $216.60 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $227.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

