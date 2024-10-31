Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $297.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $301.53.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

