Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE F traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 48,714,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,695,484. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Ford Motor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
