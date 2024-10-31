Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

