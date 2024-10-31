Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Ford Motor by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 3,281,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 2,497,695 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,215.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after buying an additional 2,488,850 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

