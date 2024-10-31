Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 2454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Down 14.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £130.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.50.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.46%. This is an increase from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.