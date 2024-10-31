Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSLGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fossil Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

