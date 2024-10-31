Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fossil Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.