FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Plans Dividend of $0.14

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
IGLD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 62,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.
About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
