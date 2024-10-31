FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Plans Dividend of $0.14

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IGLD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 62,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.