FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.44. 2,449,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,099. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

