FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.00 and last traded at $129.65. 781,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,025,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.