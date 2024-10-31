FY2024 EPS Estimate for Alliant Energy Decreased by Analyst

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

