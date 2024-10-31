GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 325,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,595. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

