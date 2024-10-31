GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $790.75 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.69 or 0.00012040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $790.75 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00006832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,195.60 or 1.00043271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00006842 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,010,159 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,010,149.01720029 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.6616136 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,238,977.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.