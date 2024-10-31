GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $59,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $297.60 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $301.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

