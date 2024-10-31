GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $453.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

