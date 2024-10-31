Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 114,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,239,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £612,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

