GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $8.05. 20,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 79,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $433.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares during the quarter. GH Research makes up 9.1% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 6.36% of GH Research worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

