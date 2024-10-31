GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.25. 38,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 79,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

GH Research Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $422.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,163 shares during the period. GH Research comprises 16.7% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 7.62% of GH Research worth $46,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

