GICTrade Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. GICTrade has a market cap of $89.65 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90335494 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

