Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.74 and last traded at $136.74, with a volume of 136685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $6,832,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,576,000 after buying an additional 72,159 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

